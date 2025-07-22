Saints First-Rounder Facing Crucial 'Last Shot' In 2025
The New Orleans Saints have plenty of players with something to prove in 2025.
For at least one player, in particular, this season could determine whether he secures a starting role or sees his value significantly diminished.
At 26 years old, Trevor Penning, a former first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has navigated a turbulent career. Selected at No. 19 overall out of Northern Iowa, Penning has started in 23 games for the Saints in his first three NFL seasons. His tenure has been marked by injuries, including a turf toe issue that sidelined him for most of his rookie year, and inconsistent performance, leading to a benching in 2023.
ESPN’s Katherine Terrell wrote about Penning as a player to watch this season for New Orleans. “The 2022 first-round pick has started, been benched, changed offensive line coaches multiple times and moved all around the line," Terrell wrote. "Penning started as an offensive tackle, and now he'll get another chance after being moved to guard. He has been playing left guard at OTAs and minicamp. The Saints have used their first-round picks on tackles the past two years, so a move inside is likely Penning’s last shot to remain in a starting role.”
Just three years removed from gloriously being a first-round pick, Penning will be fighting for his NFL life this season. Such is the nature of the league. For Penning, success in Kellen Moore’s scheme may secure his spot; failure could see him relegated to a depth role or off the roster.
