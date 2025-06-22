Saints Floated As Potential Option For Amari Cooper
The New Orleans Saints still could could use another playmaker despite already adding some talent to the wide receiver room.
New Orleans' biggest addition to the receiver room so far this offseason is Brandin Cooks. The Saints also signed Donovan Peoples-Jones. Beyond these two, the Saints have Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Kevin Austin Jr., and Dante Pettis among others.
The receiver position has still been talked about a lot, especially because of the fact that New Orleans has one of the young quarterback rooms in the NFL. Because of this, Bob Rose of Saints Wire floated Amari Cooper as a potential fit.
"Wide Receiver: Gabe Davis (26), Tyler Boyd (30), Amari Cooper (31), Keenan Allen (33), DJ Chark (28)," Rose said. "The Saints have already visited with Davis, who has some other interest around the league. Most expected New Orleans to pursue Allen or Cooper because they each played for Moore, but the Saints have shown no interest in either thus far. New Orleans might be counting on second-year wideout Bub Means or newly-signed Donovan Peoples-Jones to step up as the possession receiver out of this group. Starters Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are an explosive tandem, but the Saints may still look to add quality depth with Davis or another signing."
There's no reason why a player as talented as Cooper should still be available. He would be an easy upgrade for a questionable Saints receiver room.
