Saints Free Agency: Making Case For Eagles All-Pro
The New Orleans Saints still could use a boost at cornerback.
There is talent with the franchise right now. The guy to look out for the most is second-year corner Kool-Aid McKinstry. The 22-year-old was taken in the second round of the 2024 National Football League Draft.
Outside of McKinstry, the Saints also have Alontae Taylor, Isaac Yiadom, Rico Payton, Ugo Amadi, and Quincy Riley on the roster. New Orleans lost Paulson Adebo this offseason in free agency. The Saints did try to make another move. New Orleans made a push for former San Francisco 49ers star Charvarius Ward, but he ended up signing with the Indianapolis Colts.
If the Saints do want to make another move, there is some talent worth looking into out there on the open market right now for depth purposes.
One guy who would be an interesting option for training camp is former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro James Bradberry. He spent the last three years with the Eagles but he missed the 2024 season. In 2022, he was an All-Pro. The 2023 season wasn't kind to him and there were rumors the Eagles would move on.
He ended up earning a spot on the Eagles' roster in training camp, but an injury ended his season. Philadelphia moved on this offseason and he's still a free agent.
Bradberry has a connection with Kellen Moore as they were with the Eagles last season. He certainly wouldn't cost much after missing all of last season. If the Eagles are looking for depth, why not give him a tryout?
More NFL: Saints' Kellen Moore Lands 'Phenomenal' Endorsement