Saints Free Agency: Making Case For Jets, Ravens Star
The New Orleans Saints’ defense is already loaded with veterans.
New Orleans clearly decided against a rebuild. Because of this, it wouldn’t hurt to add another piece. New Orleans specifically could use a boost on the edge and one guy who would make sense is former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets Pro Bowler CJ Mosley.
New York moved on from him this offseason after he was only able to play four games last year. In 2023, he was solid, though. Mosley started all 17 games for the Jets and finished the season with one interception, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 152 total tackles, and two quarterback hits.
The Saints could use someone like Mosley. He’s a talented player. That’s clearly shown by the fact that he’s a five-time Pro Bowler.
But, even more importantly, he’s a fantastic locker room guy. ESPN’s Rich Cimini even recently shared that even though he’s no longer a member of the Jets, he's still helping members of the organization.
"No. 9. Still leading: Former captain C.J. Mosley was released in March, but he still spends time in New Jersey and keeps in touch with former teammates," Cimini said. "Both Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood, Mosley's replacement at middle linebacker, said they lean on him for leadership advice. Williams recently had lunch with Mosley. 'There's definitely a hole in the wall without him,' Sherwood said."
That’s the type of guy you want in your side.
