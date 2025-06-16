Saints Free Agency: What About 8-Time Pro Bowler?
Would it make sense for the New Orleans Saints to bring in another veteran pass rusher?
There's some talent on the Saints' defense right now. Guys like Cameron Jordan, Davon Godchaux, Carl Granderson, Demario Davis, and Chase Young all will play big roles in 2025. While this is the case, there is another interesting star available on the open market.
Eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller is still out there for the taking. He had six sacks last year in 13 games with the Buffalo Bills. He's one of the most accomplished pass rushers of the last 13 years. He had a six-year, $120 million deal but it expired and he is a free agent now. He's 36 years old now and surely wouldn't cost much at this stage of his career.
If the Saints want to add a little more veteran talent into the mix, Miller would be a good short-term guy to do so. This doesn't mean that it will happen. The Saints already have an aging defense. But, New Orleans hasn't shown any signs of a rebuild or anything of that nature. Miller is a talented player who could at least help the defense.
This could be a pipe dream. The Saints have a more glaring hole at cornerback, but there's nothing wrong with having as much depth for the pass rush as possible. There's some downtime between now and training camp. This would be a low-cost/high-reward type move.