Saints Free Agency: What About Standout Steeler?
The New Orleans Saints have had a solid offseason full of more moves that expected but it wouldn't hurt to make another move.
New Orleans specifically could use pass rush help and one option out there that wouldn't break the bank is former Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Preston Smith. In 2024, he had 4 1/2 sacks as a member of the Packers and Steelers. He played nine games for the Packers and eight games for the Steelers.
From 2021 through the end of the 2023 season, Smith racked up 25 1/2 sacks in 50 games played with the Packers. Smith is now 32 years old and is still out there on the open market.
He's someone who could easily fit in on the Saints' veteran defense and fit into New Orleans' available cap space.
Smith is a talented player who surely will land an opportunity before the 2025 season gets here. Even though he's still a free agent, he's going to help a team at some point, why not try to give him a shot if you're the Saints?
The division is winnable and New Orleans already is loaded with veterans. Adding him on a one-year, cheap-money deal could be exactly what the franchise needs. Smith may not be a big-name guy, but he could provide some much-needed depth.
At this time of the year, things are quiet. It's easier to be a desktop general manager than a real GM. Although this is the case, should the Saints give him a call?