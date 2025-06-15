Saints Free Agency: What If Superstar Lands In New Orleans?
The New Orleans Saints could surprise some people in 2025.
New Orleans minimized turnover this offseason, although quarterback Derek Carr is no longer in town. The Saints likely will have either Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler starting barring some sort of veteran signing.
No matter who starts, they will have a veteran roster around them in a division that is vulnerable. One thing that would help the Saints is adding another weapon. There is talent on offense. The Saints' receiver room currently features Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
That's a good start but there's an interesting start somehow still available. Amari Cooper, for example, is still a free agent. He has been speculated about a lot over the last few months. It's pretty surprising he's still looking for a new home and adding someone like him could quickly change the perception around this offense.
It also wouldn't hurt to bring a veteran playmaker to town like Cooper in part because the quarterback room is young. Having Cooper, Olave, Shaheed, and Cooks out there along with Juwan Johnson at tight end and Alvin Kamara at running back would set up whoever wins the quarterback competition for success.
Right now, Over The Cap has the Saints listed at just over $29 million in cap space. That number surely will fall due to draft picks and eventually the practice squad, but the longer Cooper remains available, the more interesting he is.
More NFL: Saints Next Big Splash Should Be 3-Time Pro Bowler