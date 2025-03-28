Saints Get 'Up-Close Look' At Top-5 QB Prospect In Private Workout
The New Orleans Saints are rolling with Derek Carr at QB1 in 2025, but Carr can’t be called their quarterback of the future.
Carr turned 34 years old on Friday, which isn’t ancient for a QB, but his future in New Orleans into the late 2020s isn’t crystal clear from a contractual standpoint.
No one would be surprised to see the Saints take at least one quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft, even if they don’t use their No. 9 overall selection to snag one.
Beyond consensus top-2 prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, there are a few prospects in the draft who have real potential to turn into NFL starters, not least of all Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart and Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, the latter of whom had a ridiculous statistical year for the Orange in 2024, throwing for 61 touchdowns and 8,555 yards.
On Thursday, the Saints reportedly held a private workout for McCord, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
“From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: The #Saints held a private workout today with Syracuse QB Kyle McCord, sources say,” Garafolo posted to X.
“QB coach Scott Tolzien got an up-close look at the nation’s leading passer, who’s been ranked by many in the top 5 at the position.”
Could the Saints draft McCord after the first round? Multiple teams will be interested in adding the 22-year-old to their QB room, and it’ll be interesting to see how early he flies off the board.
