Saints Get Update About Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes
The New Orleans Saints are a team that has been speculated as a fit for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers but it doesn't sound like a move is going to happen.
Rodgers is still there for the taking in free agency, but Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com revealed that he "never really was a consideration" for New Orleans.
"No surprise here, but Aaron Rodgers never really was a consideration for the Saints in the wake of the Derek Carr retirement," Duncan shared. "At their current stages, they don't make sense for him, and he doesn't make sense for them."
Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets but the team opted to move on from him this offseason. He suffered a torn Achilles in 2023 and had some rust in 2024, despite finishing the season with 28 touchdown passes. The Jets went 5-12 and opted to move on as Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey took over the team's then-open head coach and general manager positions.
The Saints used their second-round pick to select Tyler Shough. It makes sense that they aren't interested in Rodgers. That isn't a slight at him by any means. Shough -- and the Saints -- could use a veteran presence in the quarterback room, but if you bring Rodgers to town then he is the guaranteed starter and that brings a whole new level to the team media-wise and othe things have that nature. It wouldn't hurt to bring a veteran to town, but not Rodgers right now.
More NFL: Drew Brees Compared Tyler Shough To Saints Fan-Favorite