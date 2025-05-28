Saints ‘Glaring Weakness’ Could End Up Being Strength
The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback room has a lot of potential but also question marks.
It hasn’t gotten a lot of positive buzz since Derek Carr retired. Jake Haener is the oldest in the room at 26 years old and right now it seems like either Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler will be the guy in Week 1.
There are so many questions to answer still that USA Today's Christian D'Andrea called the quarterback room the team's "glaring weakness."
"New Orleans Saints: Quarterback," D'Andrea said. "Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener. That's the depth chart, in no particular order. Oof."
It’s easy to make a claim like this now because Shough is a rookie and Rattler is heading into his second year. Neither of them are guaranteed options, but there’s some talent here. Rattle has turned some heads in OTAs so far and Shough was just the third quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shough seems like a potential long-term solution. Right now, he and the quarterback room is viewed as a weakness. But, that could change quickly. Kellen Moore took over as the team's head coach this offseason and one of the biggest moves of the offseason was bringing in Shough. Clearly, the team must like him. Moore has been a quarterback whisperer throughout his coaching career. If he can help get Shough on the right track then the perception around this "glaring weakness" will end up changing quickly.
