Saints Have Raised Eyebrows For Wrong Reasons
The New Orleans Saints have continued to push their financial issues to the future.
New Orleans entered the offseason with the worst salary cap position in the league. Rather than eating the cap situation in the short term and getting the issues over with, the Saints restructured deals once again and seem content on attempting to contend in 2025 and worry about the cap at some other time.
ESPN's Ben Solak took a look at each team's moves this offseason and talked about which he has loved and which he didn't love. He made it clear he didn't like the fact that the Saints continue to add and push issues to the future.
"I didn't love: Signing external players! Why are they giving Reid a three-year deal? He is a good player and the contract is fine, but stop signing new deals! Give all of Reid's snaps to a third-rounder and see if they can hit on him! If so, it would help them get out of this dreadful, terrible, debilitating cap hell that made them restructure Derek Carr's deal," Solak said. "It's no longer impressive or interesting that New Orleans keeps on spinning the carousel of 'contending' by borrowing from future cap years. It's just mismanagement, and it continues to hurt the team."
That's completely fair. If you look at this Saints roster, there's reason for hope. If New Orleans can stay healthy, it can be one of the better teams in the division -- at least on paper. But, there is a financial issue coming at some point.