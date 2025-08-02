Saints Injury Strikes; Leads To New Orleans Reunion
The New Orleans Saints made yet another move on Friday and now we know why.
It was reported on Friday that the Saints are reuniting with guard Shane Lemieux, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"The Saints are signing G Shane Lemieux, source says. Lemieux started four games for New Orleans last season," Underhill said.
At the time, there wasn't much else said. It wasn't shared what led to the decision, but NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared that fellow offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri went down with a leg injury.
"Move comes after Nick Saldiveri suffered a leg injury, according to a source," Underhill said.
Saldiveri is just 24 years old and is entering his third season in the National Football League after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft.
He played in just four games as a rookie and didn't make any starts. In 2024, Saldiveri took a step towards a bigger role in New Orleans and appeared in 11 games, including six starts. It's unlear what his role will be with New Orleans in 2024, but it's difficult to earn one while injured. Hopefully, he's able to hit the practice field in the near future and get back on track.
The Saints dealt with offensive line injuries left and right last year. It never hurts to have experienced depth with the franchise just in case more pop up. As was shown by the team's signing of Lemieux.
