Saints Insider Gives Latest On Rookie Kelvin Banks Jr.
The New Orleans Saints landed one of the highest-rated offensive line prospects in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
New Orleans used the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to invest in offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. out of the University of Texas. The move came as somewhat of a surprise. Pro Football Focus had Banks ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the draft class. ESPN had him ranked as the No. 26 prospect and the No. 4 offensive tackle.
Although the move came as a surprise, that's not a bad thing. New Orleans' offensive line struggled in 2024. Banks is someone who is cost-controlled and will secure the line for years to come, barring injuries.
So, where do things stand right now? ESPN shared a column on Tuesday with an update on each of the first-round rookies.
"No. 9. Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT," ESPN's Katherine Terrell said. "The Saints seem prepared to make Banks their future starting left tackle, which frees up 2024 first-round pick Taliese Fuaga to move to right tackle, the position he played in college. Although New Orleans moved Banks around at times during OTAs, it seems clear that Banks will ultimately play tackle now that Trevor Penning has moved to guard. Saints center Erik McCoy said he thinks Banks will hold down the left side for a 'long, long time.'"
The selection of Banks may not have been the flashiest move the Saints could've made, but he there's some high expectations for him.
