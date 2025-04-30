Saints Insider Shares Prediction For Week 1 Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints currently have four quarterbacks on the roster and only one of them will get the start for Week 1 action to kick off the 2025 National Football League season.
New Orleans has made it clear that Derek Carr will start if he is healthy. While this is the case, the Saints also selected Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and said he's going to be ready to come in and compete this offseason. Beyond these two, the Saints still have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener on the roster.
So, who will be under center in Week 1? NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared his prediction recently and picked Shough as the guy.
"I have Shough at 80 percent or higher odds to start 80 percent of the games this year I think," Underhill said. "I can't imagine (Derek Carr) is back in. This is just my opinion, but I would be flabbergasted if he's playing for the Saints this year."
Although Underhill noted this is currently just his opinion, he is one of the top insiders when it comes to the Saints so when he speaks, it's absolutely worth listening. The Saints just used their highest pick to take a quarterback since taking Archie Manning with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. Clearly, they like Shough if they are willing to make this type of selection. Only time will tell, though.