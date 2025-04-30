Saints News Network

Saints Insider Shares Prediction For Week 1 Quarterback

The Saints are in an interesting spot right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Nov 12, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A New Orleans Saints helmet during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A New Orleans Saints helmet during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints currently have four quarterbacks on the roster and only one of them will get the start for Week 1 action to kick off the 2025 National Football League season.

New Orleans has made it clear that Derek Carr will start if he is healthy. While this is the case, the Saints also selected Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and said he's going to be ready to come in and compete this offseason. Beyond these two, the Saints still have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener on the roster.

So, who will be under center in Week 1? NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared his prediction recently and picked Shough as the guy.

"I have Shough at 80 percent or higher odds to start 80 percent of the games this year I think," Underhill said. "I can't imagine (Derek Carr) is back in. This is just my opinion, but I would be flabbergasted if he's playing for the Saints this year."

Although Underhill noted this is currently just his opinion, he is one of the top insiders when it comes to the Saints so when he speaks, it's absolutely worth listening. The Saints just used their highest pick to take a quarterback since taking Archie Manning with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. Clearly, they like Shough if they are willing to make this type of selection. Only time will tell, though.

More NFL: Saints Given Surprising Suggestion At Quarterback

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News