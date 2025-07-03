Saints Insider Shuts Down QB Controversy Before It Starts
The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback competition is in full swing right now and although the team technically is on break right now, it doesn’t mean the players are just sitting around.
NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill shared that there recently was a throwing session that featured quarterbacks Tyler Shough, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers along with wide receivers Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks among others.
"Many of the Saints receivers worked in Beaverton the last two days with Tyler Shough, Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers. Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cooks, etc. were all there," Underhill said. "Brandin Cooks organized the session and get everyone out here. Shough scripted the throwing sessions. Spencer Rattler was hosting his camp in South Carolina otherwise he would have been out there."
On first look, the fact that Spencer Rattler wasn’t there stands out. But, Underhill also shared there's already a plan for another featuring him.
"Brandin Cooks flew out to Arizona to work with Rattler a couple weeks ago, and there's a plan to have a throwing session in Arizona with a bunch of the receivers before training camp," Underhill said.
The quarterback battle is heating up and it sounds like the Saints young signal-callers are trying to do everything possible to put themselves in a position to have a chance to win the job. We're not going to find out much more until training camp, but the guys are working and the real fun is about to begin.
