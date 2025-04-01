Saints' Kellen Moore Addresses Controversial Vote
The New Orleans Saints landed their new head coach shortly after the Super Bowl.
Kellen Moore was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2024 and helped take the team to another level ahead of the Super Bowl. Afterward, it didn't take him long to make the decision to now join the Saints as the team's head coach.
Moore is going to be interesting to follow this year as it is his first year as a head coach at the NFL level. With his relative newness, it'll be interesting to see how his vision plays out with the organization. The team has been hard at work building up the roster recently.
The NFL Owners Meetings currently are ongoing as well and that has given the opportunity to speak to pretty much every big decision-maker in the game right now. One big topic of conversation has been the Eagles' "Tush Push" play and whether or not it should be banned.
Moore weighed in on the topic and unsurprisingly is in favor of it sticking around, as shared by The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.
"I’m comfortable with the play," Moore said as transcribed by Meirov said. "There’s no injury data. I don’t see any issues. … Other teams have tried it and haven’t had as much success. … I got Nick (Sirrianni)."
This isn't too shocking seeing as Moore himself called the play plenty of times in 2024 while running Philadelphia's offense.