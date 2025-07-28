Saints' Kellen Moore Addresses Demario Davis Absence
If you follow training camp closely, you likely noticed a big player missing from action on Sunday.
Two-time Pro Bowler Demario Davis wasn't at practice on Sunday, which led to some unsurprising chatter online. But, there's nothing to worry about. Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak shared that head coach Kellen Moore made it clear that it was an excused absence and nothing is wrong.
"It was another boring day from an attendance perspective, though there was one significant absence in Demario Davis," Moore said. "Moore said that it was an excused absence and there is no issue, which is good to hear.
"Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are still on PUP, but both were in attendance on Sunday. Hill was seen working off to the side with trainers for the first time, but his work appeared to be low-impact."
It's early in camp and it's easy to overreact to every little thing going on. With any absence, it's easy to go down a rabbit hole and wonder about injuries, or even moves. There have already been serious injuries popping up all over the league in training camps. But, Davis is fine and everything is alright.
As of writing, it's unclear exactly what the reason for the absence was, but it's clear that he's alright and should be back into the mix in the near future.
Preseason action will be here soon enough -- starting on Aug. 10th for the Saints -- and then fans will have some real football to watch.