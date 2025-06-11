Saints' Kellen Moore Already Transforming New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints went out and got Kellen Moore this offseason to take over as the team's head coach and the move already has injected some excitement into the franchise.
For example, three-time All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu was asked about Moore and had nothing but good things to say, as transcribed by team reporter John DeShazier.
"Change is good, sometimes," Mathieu said. "I think everybody is excited. People have watched (Moore) from afar throughout the league; when he was in Dallas, it was one of the highest scoring offenses and when he went to Philadelphia – Philadelphia was kind of struggling offensively for a minute and then he came, and then they went back to the Super Bowl.
"I do think he has some type of impact on teams. He played the quarterback position, so he knows ball. That's a good perspective to have, because it is an offensive league."
Moore clearly was the Saints' top choice for the job. New Orleans waited for weeks to make the move official after reports started to surface about the team's interest. The Saints had to wait until after the Super Bowl to bring him to town. As other teams started hiring head coaches and adding staffs, New Orleans waited around to make sure it got its man.
This isn't the first time this offseason that Moore has gotten praise. Pretty much everything to this point has been positive and this is just another example.
