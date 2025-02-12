Saints' Kellen Moore, Derek Carr Have Surprising History Together
The New Orleans Saints have found their next head coach.
After weeks of whispers and rumors, the Saints reportedly are hiring Kellen Moore to be the team's next head coach. Moore spent the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and helped lead the team to the Super Bowl.
He began his coaching career in various roles with the Dallas Cowboys before becoming their offensive coordinator. He also spent a bright stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Moore now will join the Saints and one of his first decisions is going to have to do with the future of Derek Carr. His cap hit is going to balloon to over $51 million in 2025 unless something is done about the contract. It's unclear what the team is going to do at this point.
Moore and Carr aren't too far apart age-wise. Moore is 36 years old and Carr is 33 years old. The two actually faced off against one another in college when Moore was dominating at Boise State and Carr was at Fresno State. The game took place in 2011 and Boise State came out on top 57-7. Moore finished the game with 254 passing yards and three touchdowns while Carr had just 126 passing yards and an interception.
It certainly isn't very common for a team's head coach and starting quarterback to have faced off against one another before but here we are. It will be interesting to see how the team decides to handle Carr's deal.
