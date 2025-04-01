Saints' Kellen Moore Makes Feelings On Alvin Kamara Clear
The New Orleans Saints have a new head coach but the roster won't look massively different from the 2024 National Football League season.
New Orleans has a lot of talent, including superstar running back Alvin Kamara. There was a time this past season when his future in New Orleans was in question. That really isn't the case any longer. He signed a two-year deal that will cover the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.
The Saints have a new offensive-minded head coach in Kellen Moore and it'll be fun to see what he can do with Kamara. He talked about Kamara on Tuesday and had nothing but praise in a clip shared by the team.
"A premiere player in our league," Moore said about Kamara. "Obviously, you're really excited to have him on your side of the ball and not on the other side. He's just a big play waiting to happen. Great person, great player, great teammate. He'll be a big part of our offense
This is a guy who can chance any game with just one touch of the ball. Kamara is one of the most dynamic running backs in the game. He's dominant on the ground and in the air. Take a look what the Philadelphia Eagles did last year with Moore leading the offense and Saquon Barkley at his disposal.
There isn't another running back like Barkley out there, but it's exciting to think about what Moore can get out of Kamara.