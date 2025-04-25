Saints' Kellen Moore Makes Opinion On Kelvin Banks Jr. Clear
The New Orleans Saints made a somewhat surprising pick on Thursday.
The vast majority of the mock drafts got the Saints' pick wrong. Most tied the Saints to offensive weapons, but New Orleans opted to roll with Texas offensive tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. He's an intriguing pickup to improve the offensive line and head coach Kellen Moore had nothing but praise for him on Thursday night after the pick was made, in a clip shared by the Saints on social media.
"Just through the whole process he is everything you want your organization to represent," Moore said. "The player, the person, three-year starter. He's just turning (21 years old) next month. You meet him and you're quickly gravitated to him as a person. Put on the film and he gets after people. He moves people in the run game and he's a great pass protector. He just does an excellent job."
Banks was ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the draft class and No. 26 overall prospect by ESPN which is why the pick was somewhat of a surprise, but he was a fast riser as the draft approached and will have a great impact at a position of need for the Saints.
New Orleans has a big need at quarterback still. That is something that likely will be addressed throughout the rest of the weekend. There's still talent on the board and the Saints already are in a better place.
More NFL: Saints Reportedly Tried For Franchise-Altering Deal