Saints' Kellen Moore Makes Shedeur Sanders Opinion Very Clear
It has been an odd few days for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
There was a time in which it seemed like he could be selected near the top of the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft on Thursday. This didn't end up happening, though. He slid right through the first two days of the draft to the surprise of many.
One team that popped up a lot of as a potential fit was the New Orleans Saints. While this is the case, the Saints went out and brought Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough to town to the surprise of some in the second round.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about the pick and specifically the decision to not select Sanders. Although he didn't land in New Orleans, Moore had nothing but praise for him.
"He was right in those conversations,” Moore said. “These were really tough decisions. He’s a really good player. What he accomplished at Colorado and when you watch the film, it’s really, really good. I think really highly of him. Ultimately as you go through it, you’ve got to make a decision and we felt like Tyler was the one for us.”
Although Sanders has fallen in the draft, clearly there are teams that like him out there. It's only a matter of time now until we see one make the selection and take a chance on him. It seemed like the Sanders could be fit but they went in a different direction.