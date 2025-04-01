Saints' Kellen Moore Thinks Star Has Plenty Left
The New Orleans Saints have been surprisingly active in free agency to this point.
There's been a handful of moves made but one that stands out is the team's reunion with wide receiver Brandin Cooks. It's been a while since he's taken the field as a member of the Saints. He was taken with the No. 20 pick in the 2014 National Football League Draft.
Cooks spent the first three years of his career with the Saints. He only was able to appear in 10 games as a rookie in 2014 but didn't miss a game in 2015 or 2016. Cooks racked up over 1,100 yards in 2015 and 2016 before he was traded to the New England Patriots.
When Cooks last played for the Saints, he was 23 years old. Now, he's 31 years old and clearly is at a different point in his career. While this is the case, Saints head coach Kellen Moore shared some praise for him on Tuesday, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett.
"Saints coach Kellen Moore on Brandin Cooks: 'He can still run, he can still play.' Mentioned his leadership twice in his short answer. Said injury issues last year were unfortunate.
"Moore agreed you’d like that 'basketball lineup' with different body types. But they valued Cooks."
Cooks appeared in 10 games last year with the Dallas Cowboys and had 26 catches for 259 yards. He had a knee issue that obviously played a role in 2024. He's seemingly healthy and if Moore things he's got more in the tank, fans should be happy about him.