Saints' Kelvin Banks Jr. Put Up Monster Numbers At NFL Combine
The New Orleans Saints clearly liked offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas.
New Orleans had the No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft on Thursday night and stuck with it. The Saints didn't trade out from the pick and opted to take Banks to help bolster the offensive line.
The move did come as somewhat of a surprise, but it's clear New Orleans liked him. He turned heads at the NFL Combine, which is part of the reason why he shot up draft boards. At the NFL Combine, he received an overall prospect grade of 6.43 -- which equates to "Will become good starter within two years," per NFL.com.
He had a production score of 83 -- 4th among offensive tackles, athleticism score of 78 -- seventh among offensive tackles, and a total score of 82 -- third among offensive tackles. Digging deeper, he had a 5.16 40-yard dash time, 1.79 second 10-yard split, 32'' vertical jump, 8'8'' broad jump, 7.81 second 3-cone drill time, and 4.66 seconds 20-yard shuttle.
New Orleans had one of the weaker offensive lines in football in 2024, although there were a lot of injuries over the course of the season. While this is the case, Banks is a guy who can help secure the trenches for at least the next four or five years.
The Saints clearly are building from the line out. Who will they take next in the second round?
