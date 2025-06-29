Saints ‘Key Observation’ Hints At Significant Comeback
The New Orleans Saints had some rough luck on the offensive line in 2024.
New Orleans went out and drafted Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and with better health, things could change quickly in town.
The Athletic shared a column highlighting one “key observation” for each team and New Orleans’ involved the offensive line.
"The quarterback battle between 2025 second-rounder Tyler Shough and 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler aside, the offensive line seems to be in place," The Athletic's Larry Holder said. "And that includes the enigmatic Trevor Penning. The 2022 first-round pick enters the final year of his contract (his fifth-year option wasn’t picked up) moving to left guard after floundering at tackle during his first three seasons. It’s super early, but it seems to fit Penning.
"New Orleans hopes its front five will be far more reliable than last season with four first-round picks (Penning, Cesar Ruiz, Taliese Fuaga, Kelvin Banks) and offensive line leader Erik McCoy, who missed most of last season with injuries."
If the offensive line can take a step forward in 2025, that will significantly help whoever is under center as the team's quarterback. The Saints have a young room. Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are all on the younger side. Because of that especially, the Saints need to give them tiime to throw and weapons around as well. It sounds like the Saints are trending in the right directiong for both of those.