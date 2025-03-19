Saints Labeled 'Ideal' Destination For Projected $31 Million Starter
The New Orleans Saints have enough cap space left to make at least one or two impactful moves.
New Orleans certainly has been busy throughout the offseason and now have roughly $30 million in cap space, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Who could be in the mix for the Saints, though?
ESPN's Bill Barnwell made a list of the top remaining free agents with "ideal" landing spots and mentioned the Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens for former Chicago Bears starter Teven Jenkins.
"Why teams should be interested: Offensive coordinators are desperate for competent offensive linemen, and Jenkins ranked 33rd in pass block win rate and 44th in run block win rate among guards last season," Barnwell said. "He stayed healthy for a career-high 14 games and committed only four penalties. At 27, he will be in the prime of his career over the next few years, and there are going to be teams that believe the 6-foot-6 lineman will benefit from getting out of Chicago and away from a dysfunctional offense.
"Organizations that weren't willing to make the sort of massive commitments that Banks and Will Fries got might look at Jenkins as a reasonable Plan B. Of the non-quarterbacks left on this list, Jenkins could end up with the largest average salary, even if it's only as part of a one-year guarantee. Ideal landing spots: Cowboys, Ravens, Saints."
Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $31 million over three years. The Saints could afford that. Should they make a move, though?
