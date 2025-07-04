Saints Land 4 In SI’s Top 200 Fantasy, Including Surprise
If you are starting to get ready for fantasy football, there are certainly a few members of the New Orleans Saints that you should have your eyes on.
New Orleans has a new offense led by Kellen Moore and plenty of firepower at their disposal. Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano released a list of the top 200 players to target ahead of the 2025 season and four members of the Saints cracked the list in Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Kendre Miller.
Here’s where the four Saints landed.
Alvin Kamara - Running Back - No. 33
Chris Olave - Wide Receiver - No. 55
Rashid Shaheed - Wide Receiver - No. 127
Kendre Miller - Running Back - No. 199
The guy you should have your eye on the most is Kamara. He was great last year and now has an even better opportunity with Moore leading the team, and yet he’s going significantly later in mock drafts than expected.
Even Fabiano having Kamara at No. 33 seems low. That’s great value. Moore took over the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense last year and Saquon Barkley had one of the best seasons for a running back in NFL history. Now, Kamara gets to run that offense. He’s going to have a big year if healthy. Make sure to grab him in your drafts.
On top of Kamara, Miller is the biggest surprise of these four as it's unclear just how much of a role he will get.
