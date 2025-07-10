Saints Land Better-Than-Expected PFF Ranking
The New Orleans Saints have had a busy offseason to this point but recently there has been a lot of buzz about the possibility of the team making another move specifically in the cornerback room.
New Orleans has been heavily linked to Asante Samuel Jr. There are other guys out there in free agency as well, like Stephon Gilmore and James Bradberry among others. The Saints lost Paulson Adebo this offseason in free agency. New Orleans reportedly pursued Charvarius Ward, but were unbale to get a deal done.
New Orleans' top corner entering the season is Kool-Aid McKinstry and there's been a lot of chatter about the room as a whole, but the secondary overall landed a higher-than-expected ranking from Pro Football Focus.
"No. 20. New Orleans Saints," Pro Football Focus' John Kosko said. "The Saints were another team hit hard by injuries in 2024 and responded with several changes to their secondary. Safety Justin Reid and cornerback Isaac Yiadom were added in free agency, while the team selected safety Jonas Sanker and cornerback Quincy Riley in the third and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft. Tyrann Mathieu remains a cornerstone, along with cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry. If McKinstry builds on a solid rookie season and the new additions deliver, the Saints could have an ideal blend of veteran leadership and young talent to form a strong secondary."
It'd be nice to be higher than No. 20, but with all of the chatter of the offseason, it's at leaest better than expected.
