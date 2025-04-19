Saints Land Unexpected Prospect In Colin Cowherd's Mock Draft
The New Orleans Saints have a few holes to fill in the near future.
Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports shared his first mock draft of the offseason on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" and predicted that the Saints will surprise the NFL world and go with a cornerback in the first round in Michigan's Will Johnson.
No. 9. New Orleans Saints: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan." Cowherd said. "Odds to be second cornerback selected (including Travis Hunter): -250. Cowherd's thoughts: 'They moved off Marshon Lattimore, sending him to the Commanders last season, so they need a No. 1 corner. I think (Johnson's) great. He was hurt at Michigan, but I think he starts for everybody in the NFL.
"'I think Will Johnson is an exceptional player. They had the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league. I know you're talking about quarterback, but I don't know what to make of that Derek Carr story. Shedeur's going to be off the board and it's too high to draft Jaxson Dart.'"
This would be a pretty big-time pick for the Saints. New Orleans has a few needs on offense, but the cornerback room has dealt with some heavy blows. The Saints no longer have Paulson Adebo or Marshon Lattimore. Adding a guy like Johnson would immediately give the team another corner with star potential on a cheap, rookie deal.
This may not be the most popular pick in mock drafts, but it would be great.