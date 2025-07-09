Saints Legend Cam Jordan Reveals Retirement Dream
The New Orleans Saints are going to have a new franchise leader in games played by the time the 2025 National Football League season comes to an end, barring something rough.
Cam Jordan has spent his entire 17-year NFL career in New Orleans and is just three games away from passing Drew Brees on the team's all-time games-played list. Jordan currently is at 226 whereas Brees finished his career with 228 played for the Saints.
Jordan is still playing at a high level and racked up four sacks last season. Now, he's 35 years old and the two sides restructured his deal to keep him around for the 2025 season. He currently isn't signed beyond that, but if he wants to keep playing afterward, it would be a shock if it ended up happening anywhere else.
Jordan is a staple in New Orleans and has been everything the franchise could've hoped for and more. Although, it seems like he has a lot left in the tank, Jordan did share that he has a dream to get involved with WWE once his playing days are over in a clip shared to social media by Sports Illustrated.
"Can I see myself as a WWE superstar? I have dreams about entering at least one match," Jordan said. "You know, like, in the Booker T era, because that was my guy. I'd team up with him and take down Rey Mysterio and Sting."
Jordan certainly would thrive there, but hopefully something like that is years away.