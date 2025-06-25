Saints Legend Doubled Down On Surprising Drew Brees Take
One former New Orleans Saints star recently had a somewhat surprising comparison for team legend Drew Brees.
Five-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead spent nine seasons with the Saints and three years with the Miami Dolphins before opting to hang up his cleats and retire this offseason. Armstead turned heads at one point this offseason as he compared Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Brees. He doubled down on the comparison as well on "Good Morning Football," as transcribed by SB Nation's Kevin Nogle.
"I think he is special, I really do,” Armstead said as transcribed by Nogle. "I’ve been very loudly about my support of Tua, as a teammate, as a fan. I think he can do really special things with the football in his hand...I may be the one who originated the Drew Brees comparison, and I’ll stand on that. I will. He is very talented. His anticipation, his accuracy, his precision; there’s very few guys who have walked this planet who can do what he can do with the football in his hand."
It's an interesting comparison, but Armstead did spend time with both signal-callers so if there ever was someone to make a comparison like this, it would make sense coming from him. Tagovailoa can put up some prolific numbers, but his injury history has slowed him down at points and so his overall numbers aren't as good as they could be. It's tough to make a comparison like ths, but if Armstead thinks it's true, maybe it is.
