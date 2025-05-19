Saints News Network

Saints Legend Drew Brees Addresses Derek Carr Retirement

The Saints legend opened up about the loss of Carr...

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to retirement this offseason and if there is a guy who has an idea of what it's like to hang up his cleats it's team legend Drew Brees.

Brees spent 15 years in New Orleans and had plenty of success. He's a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. Brees won a Super Bowl in New Orleans and is an expert on all things Saints. He recently spoke to the media at the opening of Surge Entertainment and one topic that was brought up was Carr's retirement.

Brees opened about Carr, as transcribed by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.

"Obviously, a bit surprising, just being so early in his career," Brees said as transcribed by Paras. "Look, there’s life after football. There’s that second chapter. … It seems like (Carr and his family) really put down roots in Vegas. I know he’s got aspirations to perhaps build a school, a church, pastor that. He’s obviously very involved in the church, his community.

"So at times, you just feel called to do other things. And football was that unique chapter in your life, but there’s so much more after football. It seemed like he was ready to take that next step..."

Carr's announcement came as a surprise after an offseason full of rumors. Hopefully, he's able to find what he's looking for in his next chapter after football.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

