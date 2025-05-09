Saints Legend Has Definitive Take On Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints landed a new head coach this offseason in Kellen Moore and he has a stamp of approval from team legend Cam Jordan.
Jordan joined "The Jim Rome Show" to talk about a wide range of topics, including “Cam Jordan Day," the team's offseason, and the hiring of Moore. His comments sounded positive about Moore and he talked about how everyone needs to "buy into" Moore's message, as transcribed by NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
"He's become an offensive coordinator at multiple places," Jordan said. "He's worked his way through the ranks, and now he's a head coach. He's coming with a plan, a clear direct plan. A directive, as well as a cabinet of coaches that I think have had a myriad versions of success. When you have a strong coaching staff, I think it puts you in a position to excel...
"Anytime you have a head coach -- young, old, indifferent -- you gotta be able to buy into the message," he said. "The message is clear: Let's have fun. Let's clean up all our missions. That's knowing your technique, knowing your abilities and knowing where you're going to be, knowing where your teammates are. I think the message has been loud and clear."
The Saints got their guy this offseason and there's a new era in town. It sounds like Jordan has been impressed by Moore so far so fans should be excited as well heading into the 2025 season.
More NFL: Derek Carr Saga May Have One Final Twist For Saints