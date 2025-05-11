Saints Legend Has One Word Reaction To Derek Carr Bombshell
The New Orleans Saints are going to through a pretty monumental change right now.
Throughout pretty much the entire offseason so far, things have been tricky with quarterback Derek Carr. There was a time in which it seemed like a cut or trade were pretty realistic options. But, the team decided against either. They restructured his deal and then some drama popped up as it was announced that he had a shoulder injury that led to some mystery on social media.
The Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and since then there was chatter about whether or not Carr would be able to play in 2025. The team even said that if he was healthy he would be the guy. But, that's clearly not the case and Carr announced his retirement from the National Football League on Saturday in surprising fashion.
Clearly, the decision caught some off guard. Team legend Cam Jordan took to social media with just one word to convey his surprise.
That's a pretty fair response and likely was the same one that many had yesterday after it was announced that Carr would be hanging up his cleats. Overall, Carr played 27 games for the Saints across two seasons and finished with a 14-13 record, 40 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions, and 6,023 passing yards. Now, the attention in New Orleans will turn to Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener as the team navigates forward.