Saints Legend Revealed Troubling Details After Retiring
One former New Orleans Saints superstar announced his retirement this offseason.
Former Saints star Terron Armstead played 12 seasons in the National Football League. Nine of the seasons were with the Saints and three years were spent with the Miami Dolphins. He was a legendary lineman with the Saints and continued to make a difference for Miami. Armstead made the Pro Bowl in two of the last three years and five of the last seven overall, but opted to hang his cleats up at 33 years old.
He revealed troubling details about not being able to walk after games for days and how that played a role in his retirement decision, as shared by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"I’ve been dealing with a knee since my third year in the league," Armstead said as transcribed by Breer. "I didn’t see a practice field at all, and not because I didn’t want to or the Dolphins just wanted me to rest. It’s like I literally couldn’t walk. After a game on Sunday, I wouldn’t be able to walk on my own, under my own power, until Wednesday, Thursday. So I was only able to play under the pain meds. I couldn’t put any pressure on my knee, so it was like, I can’t keep doing that to myself."
That's just unfortunate. Hopefully, he's able to get fully healed up now that's he's hung his cleats up. He was a great player, but there are things more important than football.