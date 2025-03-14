Saints Legend To Pass Drew Brees In Record Books In 2025
The New Orleans Saints have been pretty active in free agency so far and mainly has done a good job in keeping its roster intact.
There was a time a few weeks ago when it didn't seem likely that a lot of the Saints' high-priced veterans were going to be back for the 2025 season. New Orleans has been hard at work restructuring deals and still has room to add more.
One person who is sticking around is team legend Cameron Jordan. The eight-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire 14-year National Football League career with the Saints and made it clear he didn't want to leave the organization.
He isn't going anywhere and he will surpass former Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the record books in 2025 as the player to appear in the most games in team history as a member of the Saints. Brees currently has the record at 228 games. Jordan is right behind him at 226. If Jordan can appear in three games in 2025, he will pass Brees.
It seems only fitting that Jordan could be the guy to pass Brees in this category. Jordan obviously is extremely talented, but there may not be a guy out there who wants to be a member of the Saints organization than Jordan himself.
He's spent his whole career in town and it certainly seems extremely likely that he's going to put his name in the record books in 2025.