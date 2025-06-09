Saints Legend Wants Jameis Winston Back In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have one of the youngest quarterback rooms in the National Football League which unsurprisingly has led to the question of whether they should add another veteran option.
Tyler Shough, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Hunter Dekkers currently are the team's options. Haener is the oldest at 26 years old. Should New Orleans go out and add another veteran?
Saints legend Cam Jordan discussed this very topic on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams and specifically talked about the possibility of adding old friend Jameis Winston in a trade with the New York Giants.
"I'm going to recruit a veteran quarterback properly when the time is right and that's probably going to take all of the cap space we have," Jordan said. "Jameis...If I'm being non-biased, Jameis. There's (Russell Wilson) over there, they got Jaxson Dart. My guy Jameis, yeah. Come on down. It makes a lot of sense...Im going all in, Jameis as a veteran QB, come on over."
Winston already has spent time in New Orleans and was beloved by the fanbase. He spent four seasons in New Orleans fron 2020 through the 2023 season and was with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Now, he's a member of the Giants, but they also have Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito. They could afford to trade a guy away and New Orleans could afford to bring in a veteran. It sounds like a perfect match.