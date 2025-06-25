Saints 'Likely' Starter Emerging After Wild Offseason
The biggest and most talked-about talking point for the New Orleans Saints right now is who will be the team's starting quarterback when Week 1 rolls around.
New Orleans' quarterback competition is in full swing right now with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler currently the most likely options. Shough was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Rattle is entering his second NFL season.
It has been a wild offseason for New Orleans that brought a new coach to town in Kellen Moore, minimal roster turnover outside of the loss of Derek Carr, and now a quarterback competition.
The Athletic's Mike Jones called the Saints one of the losers of the offseason but did say Shough "will likely" start.
"New Orleans Saints," Jones said. "Scoring talented offensive mind Kellen Moore as their head coach counts as a win. But the Saints’ chances of a quick turnaround seem bleak. Their potential bridge quarterback Derek Carr unexpectedly retired because of a lingering shoulder injury, meaning the up-and-down Spencer Rattler or rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough will likely start at quarterback. Salary-cap issues proved restrictive for the Saints, who still overpaid to retain pass rusher Chase Young and tight end Juwan Johnson despite only modest impacts."
That's a pretty fair idea. It's been a roller coaster of an offseason, but there are things to be excited about, starting with the selection of Shough and first-rounder Kelvin Banks Jr.