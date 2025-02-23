Saints Linked To 'Five-Tool' 1,212-Yard Big-Name Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints currently are slated to make their first selection in the upcoming National Football League Draft in April at No. 9.
New Orleans finished in last place in the NFC South at 5-12 last year. The Saints had a promising start to the campaign but injuries derailed the campaign. New Orleans now has Kellen Moore as the team's new head coach and the team will be able to make add some high-end talent at No. 9 unless they make a trade.
But, who should they take? Pro Football Focus shared a mock draft simulator with every team's most picked prospects and had Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III as the top fit for New Orleans.
"New Orleans Saints: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri," Pro Football Focus said. "Burden is an ideal 'five-tool,' multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, with the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense."
Burden would be a dynamic pick-up for the Saints if he was available at No. 9. He racked up 1,212 receiving yards in 2023. He had 86 catches in just 13 games to go along with nine touchdown receptions. In 2024, he had 61 receptions in 12 games to go along with 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The Saints could use another receiver this offseason and Burden would be a fantastic pickup. Hopefully, the Saints can bring him to town in the upcoming NFL Draft.
