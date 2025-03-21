Saints News Network

Saints Lose Offensive Starter To Bengals After Short Stint

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints reportedly are losing an offensive starter from the 2024 National Football League season.

New Orleans signed veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season and he appeared in 11 games. He started 10 contests for the Saints and was an important piece of the offense when healthy. He played in 79 percent of the offensive snaps in the games he was available for and now will reportedly be leaving the organization to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Bengals signed free agent G Lucas Patrick to a one-year contract," Schefter said. "Patrick previously started 64 games for the (Green Bay Packers) (2017-21), (Chicago Bears) ('22-23) and Saints ('24)."

Patrick began his NFL career in 2017 as a member of the Green Bay Packers. The 31-year-old spent his first five professional seasons with the Packers. The first three years of his career was more in a reserve role, but he was a starter for the final two years of his time in Green Bay.

He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Chicago Bears and was a starter before being a starter for the Saints last year. New Orleans could use a boost on the offensive line and that was even before losing Patrick. Now, the Saints could use multiple pieces. The Bengals are another team that needs offensive line help and this is a step in the right direction.

