Saints Losing 2-Time Super Bowl Champion To Dolphins
The New Orleans Saints did a solid job adding playoff-tested talent last offseason.
One guy that the Saints brought to town was linebacker Willie Gay Jr. He signed a one-year deal with the Saints and appeared in 15 games with the franchise. Gay started eight games for the Saints and finished the year with 28 total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, three passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.
He was a solid depth piece for the Saints in 2024, but he will not be with the team in 2025. His contract expired when the 2024 season came to an end and he now reportedly is signing a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Source: Free-agent linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal," Fowler said.
Miami finished the 2024 season in second place in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. The Dolphins were behind the 13-4 Buffalo Bills but did finish ahead of the 5-12 New York Jets and 4-13 New England Patriots.
Gay was selected in the second round of the 2020 National Football League Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent the first four years of his career in town. He was a starter for the Chiefs for years and was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.
New Orleans made a solid move bringing him to town, but there hasn't been much buzz about him this offseason. Now, he will be going to Miami.
More NFL: Saints Labeled 'Ideal' Destination For Projected $31 Million Starter