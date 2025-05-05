Saints Made 'Biggest Head-Scratching' Move
The New Orleans Saints potentially have their new quarterback of the future but that doesn't mean the move has been widely praised.
New Orleans took Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. The move came as a surprise as Shough was the third quarterback taken off the board behind just Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward. There was more speculation tying the Saints to other guys, like Shedeur Sanders, but Shough ended up being the pick.
His role with the team in 2025 will depend on what's going on with Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Did the Saints make the right call? ESPN shared a column with experts weighing in on a wide-range of topics. One question that was posed was what was the "biggest head-scratching" move in the NFL Draft. ESPN's Pamela Maldonado called Shough the pick.
"Quarterback Tyler Shough to the Saints (No. 40). It made little sense, especially for a team that needs long-term stability under center," Maldonado said. "Shough will be 26 with a laundry list of major injuries, including two separate collarbone breaks and a broken fibula from a hip-drop tackle. He holds the ball too long, invites pressure and doesn't get through reads fast enough -- traits that only increase his risk of taking more hits."
Shough has a chance to step into a big role right away in Kellen Moore's offense. While this is the case, was it the right call for New Orleans?
