Saints Make 2 Key Hires To Bolster Kellen Moore's Coaching Staff
The New Orleans Saints have Kellen Moore as their new head coach and are now filling out his staff.
Moore was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2024 and played a large role in the team taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Now, the Saints are hoping that Moore can help turn around New Orleans' fortunes as well.
The Saints had to wait to hire Moore because they couldn't do so while he was still in playoffs. Now, the Saints are kicking things into high gear to fill out the staff. New Orleans made two key hires on Tuesday. They kicked off the day by reportedly reuniting with longtime running backs coach Joel Thomas, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Reunion: Longtime Saints RB coach Joel Thomas, who spent last season with the (New York Giants), is returning to New Orleans on Kellen Moore’s staff, sources tell The Insiders," Pelissero said. "Thomas is highly regarded and recently served as offensive coordinator in the Senior Bowl."
The Saints followed up by landing four-year NFL veteran Scott Tolzien to be the team's quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Saints are hiring Scott Tolzien as their new QBs coach under Kellen Moore, sources say, as Tolzien and Moore reunite after both being on the (Dallas Cowboys) coaching staff," Rapoport said. "A former NFL QB, Tolzien is now a rising young coach and a key hire for New Orleans."
Things are coming together in New Orleans.
