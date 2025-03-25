Saints Might Sign Ex-Broncos 2-Time Pro Bowler, Former NFL Interceptions Leader
The New Orleans Saints have improved their talent at safety this offseason, but acquiring one more depth piece behind Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid might be a wise move.
There’s a two-time Pro Bowl safety still floating around on the free agent market, and the Saints should call his reps to see if the price is right.
Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently linked the player in question to New Orleans.
"The Saints made a push to recruit (Justin) Simmons last year, and the pro personnel department probably still has a high grade on him,” Sigler wrote.
“But many of the coaches he would have wanted to play with aren't on the team anymore. Would the Saints be willing to pay what he's seeking after signing Justin Reid to a big contract?”
Simmons, 31, was the NFL’s co-leader in interceptions in 2022.
He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft and played his entire career in Denver until last season with the Atlanta Falcons.
According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, “Simmons, while no longer a Pro Bowler, still added veteran know-how to the Falcons' secondary last season.”
Simmons is projected by Spotrac to land a one-year, $5.8 million deal.
Is that too steep a price to pay for New Orleans, or should they prepare an offer for Simmons to make their secondary a bit more foolproof?
Simmons has tallied 666 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 71 pass deflections, and 32 interceptions thus far in his career.
