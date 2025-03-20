Saints Might Sign Ex-Eagles' Projected $35.7 Million Super Bowl Champion
The New Orleans Saints have been linked to a 30-year-old veteran who could bolster their secondary.
The Saints have been active in free agency thus far, bringing back important pieces like Chase Young and Juwan Johnson. They're looking to get back on track in 2025, the first year of the Kellen Moore era.
Moore's offensive genius will undoubtedly improve the Saints on that end of the ball, but what about their defense?
Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently suggested that New Orleans' secondary might benefit from signing former Super Bowl champion cornerback Rasul Douglas.
“Douglas hasn't returned to the heights he experienced earlier in his career, and the Saints may be hesitant to spend big on cornerback after bringing back Isaac Yiadom (even if it was a low-cost deal),” Sigler wrote.
“But he's still known for his ball skills and could thrive in the right system.”
Douglas is projected by Spotrac to demand an $11.9 million average annual salary on the market, which could result in a three-year, $35.7 million deal.
A former No. 99 overall pick out of West Virginia by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Douglas has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills.
Douglas was a member of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII-winning team.
He’s tallied 410 tackles, two sacks, 76 pass deflections, 19 interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns in his career.
Douglas would provide the Saints with versatility and experience. Should they prepare an offer?
