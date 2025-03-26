Saints Might Sign Former Eagles Linebacker, Reuniting Him With Brandon Staley
The first wave of free agency has come and gone, but there are still valuable players available for the New Orleans Saints’ taking.
As the Saints’ new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley continues to fill out his defense, you have to think he’s monitoring any of his former players that are floating around in free agency.
One of those guys is 29-year-old linebacker Kyzir White, whom Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently suggested might be a good fit in New Orleans.
“White had a career-high 144 tackles in Brandon Staley's defense back in 2021, but he's bounced around the league since then with stops on the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals,” Sigler wrote.
“He graded well in run defense (18 tackles for loss the last two years) but struggled to keep up in coverage last season. How much is a third linebacker worth to a team expecting to run nickel personnel on 70% or more of their snaps?”
Spotrac projects White to land something in the realm of a two-year, $11.6 million contract.
White has accrued 615 tackles, 23 pass deflections, and 7.5 sacks in his career so far.
Given Staley’s familiarity with White’s strengths and weaknesses, the Saints probably already would have signed him if a deal was going to happen. It’ll be interesting to see where White lands in the coming days; a player of his age and skill set shouldn’t be on the market for much longer.
