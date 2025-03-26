Saints Might Sign 'Solid Option' Former Giants Guard Projected To Earn $8.6M
Should the New Orleans Saints reinforce their offensive line with another free agent signing?
There are still viable guards floating in free agency, and Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently suggested that New Orleans should snag one of them before it’s too late.
Sigler feels that Arizona Cardinals free agent guard Will Hernandez would be a good fit on the Saints in 2025 and beyond.
“Hernandez has played both guard spots, though his most reason action came on the right side, so he could be a solid option for the Saints in free agency,” Sigler wrote.
“He did suffer a season-ending knee injury just five games into the 2024 season so that's something to be mindful of.”
Before his knee injury, Hernandez had been in the midst of an extended stretch of durability with the Arizona Cardinals, starting every game for Arizona in the 2023 season and the first five contests of 2024.
The 29-year-old was selected at No. 34 overall out of UTEP by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL draft and has played in 97 games thus far in his career (91 starts).
Hernandez is projected by Spotrac to demand a yearly salary of $4.3 million, which could land him something like a two-year, $8.6 million deal.
Should the Saints prepare an offer? If they pass on Hernandez and other options at guard in free agency, you can expect New Orleans to select one or two in the upcoming NFL draft.
