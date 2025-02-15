Saints Mock Draft: New Orleans Predicted To Add 6’5 ‘Dominant’ EDGE
The New Orleans Saints should be starting to think ahead to the National Football League Draft right now.
The NFL Scouting Combine will take place later in February and then the draft will be here in April. New Orleans currently has the No. 9 pick in the draft barring a trade of some sort.
Should they add an offensive piece like Ashton Jeanty or Tyler Warren if they are available? Or should they go defense? The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino released a mock draft on Friday and predicted Saints will select Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart at No. 9.
"Selection: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M," Valentino said. "Shemar Stewart, who garnered a ton of praise during the Senior Bowl due to his impressive raw power and eagerness to learn, has the potential to climb into the top 10 this offseason.
"With numerous needs, New Orleans can prioritize the highest-rated player on their board. I still believe in focusing on key positions, and at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, he has the ability to be a dominant strong-side end."
Stewart played 12 games with Texas A&M in 2024 and finished the year with 1.5 sacks, 31 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two passes defended, and one forced fumble. The Saints have a lot of holes to fill this offseason and adding someone like Stewart certainly could help.
It's going to be a long few months leading up to the NFL Draft. The Saints will have a tough choice to make.
More NFL: Derek Carr To AFC North? NFL Writer Has Bold Prediction For Saints Star