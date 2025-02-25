Saints Mock Draft: Why 1,233-Yard Playmaker Is Best Bet At No. 9
If the New Orleans Saints don't trade away the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft, there is one guy who should be considered above all else.
New Orleans is going to see a lot of turnover this offseason and one player who will be a free agent and could end up going elsewhere is Juwan Johnson. There also has been chatter that Taysom Hill could be on the way out of town as well.
With Kellen Moore now in town, the offense should be better in 2025, but they should use this pick to add more firepower. With Johnson and Hill possibly both leaving, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren should be the team's top option at No. 9 if he's available.
Warren can be a game-changing talent. He racked up 1,233 receiving yards in 2024 in 16 games across 104 receptions. That type of production is certainly appealing.
Moore's offense in 2024 featured a lot of love for tight end Dallas Goedert. When he was healthy, he was dynamic but he missed some time. Adding a guy like Warren into Moore's offense could be even better.
The Saints haven't announced a decision on the quarterback position, but an offense featuring Warren, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Alvin Kamara could be pretty good depending on what the team does at quarterback. If they were to keep Derek Carr and roll with this offense, they could be solid in 2025 depending on health.
