Saints Much-Needed Reunion Has ‘Most Upside’
There's been a lot of chatter about the New Orleans Saints this offseason and although there are some negative things to worry about right now, there are positives as well.
Right now, the biggest need obviously is at quarterback. But, there's been enough said about that to last a lifetime. On a more positive note, the Saints have made some good moves. For example, the Saints reunited with veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks on a two-year, $13 million deal.
The move has gotten a lot of buzz and Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper called it New Orleans' move with the "most upside."
"New Orleans Saints: WR Brandin Cooks," Cooper said. "Contract: Two years, $13 million. Cooks is three years removed from his most recent 1,000-yard season and missed a significant chunk of 2024 with a knee infection. But the Saints desperately needed a WR2 to pair with Chris Olave, who himself is coming off a season marred by concussions, and Cooks offers plenty of upside.
"The 31-year-old began his NFL career with the Saints, amassing two 1,000-yard seasons and 20 touchdown receptions. While Cooks’ best years may be behind him, New Orleans did well to add a proven veteran to its receiving corps ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft."
Cooks was a much-needed additition for the wide receiver room after losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He didn't have a great 2024 season, but he's been one of the most underrated receivers in the league over the last 10 years.